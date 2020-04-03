COVID-19: Video Of Mob Pelting Stones During CAA Protests Revived

Claim

A video of a mob pelting stones at a police vehicle in Ahmedabad has resurfaced with claims that it is from Gujarat's Nadiad where Muslims are attacking the police in the backdrop of a lockdown to restrict the spread of the novel Coronavirus. The video has been captioned as, "In Nadiad Muslims are going against police and shooting them. Send the video to as many people as possible."

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from December, 2019, when a mob pelted stones at police jeeps in Ahmedabad's Shah-e-Alam area during an anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest march. The protests in the area had reportedly turned violent after the mob cornered a few policemen and attacked them on December 19, 2019, leaving two cops injured. A Congress corporator and 48 others were arrested for the attack on police personnel during the protest PTI reported at the time. The same video was earlier viral during the communal riots in Delhi.