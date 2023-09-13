Old Pakistan Commando Training Video Viral With Misleading Claims
The video shows SSG commandos being trained by their officers.
Claim
A graphic video of a group of shirtless and blindfolded men has resurfaced with false claims that the Pakistan Army soldiers were abducted by Tehreek-E-Taliban (TTP) terrorists and tortured. The video was shared on Twitter and Facebook with the caption, "TTP releases video of abducted Pak Army soldiers. Many Pak Armymen reportedly killed as Taliban starts offensive against Pak Army in various areas.”
Fact
BOOM had previously debunked the video in 2019 when it was falsely shared as terrorists being captured in Sri Lanka. We found that this was part of an Special Service Group (SSG) commando training for Pakistan Army soldiers. SSG is an elite commando team of the Pakistani Army and soldiers go through rigorous training like these on a regular basis. In the longer version of this video that we debunked previously, Pak Army training officers can be seen donning t-shirts with the Pak Commando insignia.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?