Morphed Image Viral As Burj Khalifa Lit Up After Ram's Consecration In Ayodhya
BOOM found that the image has been digitally altered and no such image was projected on Burj Khalifa on January 22
Claim
A morphed image of Hindu deity Ram on the Burj Khalifa skyscraper has resurfaced on social media with false claims that it was decorated after the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The image is being shared with the caption, "Burj Khalifa Decorated in Dubai."
Fact
BOOM had earlier fact checked the same image when it went viral in April, 2023, with claims that the Burj Khalifa tower showcased Ram's image during Ram Navami celebrations. To know more, we checked the verified social media pages of Burj Khalifa but did not find any posts related to such projections on the building. The last post from the verified page of Burj Khalifa was related to the commemoration of the 74th National Day of the People’s Republic of China on 1 October, 2023. BOOM had earlier run a reverse image search and found a stock image on istockphoto and AdobeStock that showed similar images of the building without the Hindu deity's picture projected on it.