Did Karan Johar Say He Will Donate Rs 51 Cr To Pak If Brahmastra Is A Hit? A FactCheck
BOOM found that the Facebook posts are false and filmmaker cum producer Karan Johar has not made any such remarks.
Claim
Facebook posts claiming that producer and director Karan Johar has announced to donate Rs 51 crore to Pakistan if his film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva performs well at the box office are viral on social media. The text of the post reads, "ब्रेकिंग न्यूज। करण जौहर ने कहा... अगर ब्रह्मास्त्र फिल्म हिट हुई तो 51 करोड़ पाकिस्तान को देगा। देश का 51 करोड़ बचाने की जिम्मेदारी अब देश की जनता के नाजुक कंधों पर आ गई है। हर हर महादेव. (Translation: Breaking news. Karan Johar said, if Brahmastra movie becomes a hit then 51 crore will be given to Pakistan. The responsibility of saving the country's 51 crore has now come on the delicate shoulders of the people of the country. Hail Lord Shiva)
Fact
BOOM was able to ascertain that no such statement has been made by Karan Johar, who has produced Brahmastra. We ran a keyword search using relevant words and was unable to find any news reports about the same. BOOM had debunked a similar piece of misinformation, featuring a fake BBC News Hindi's tweet, which stated that Karan Johar and actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have said that they would donate Rs 51 crore to Pakistan's flood victims if their film performed well at the box office. BBC News Hindi rubbished the fake viral tweet.
