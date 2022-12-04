Old Video Of BJP Workers Distributing Alcohol Falsely Linked To MCD Elections
The video dates back to December 2021, and is unrelated to the 2022 MCD elections.
Claim
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan shared a video claiming to show BJP Delhi workers distributing alcohol during a rally ahead of the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. Balyan shared the video with the caption, "नवादा वार्ड 114 में भाजपा की शानदार रैली चल रही है। आराम से, धक्का मुक्की मत करो। सबको मिलेगा। बहुत शराब है भाजपा के पास." (English translation of caption - BJP's grand rally is going on in Nawada Ward 114. Take it easy, don't push. Everyone will get it. BJP has a lot of liquor!) The video shows a man wearing a BJP cap distributing alcohol next to a makeshift tent, where a large gathering can be seen of people standing with glasses in their hands.
Fact
The video is old, and has existed on the internet since December 2021, and is therefore not linked to the 2022 MCD elections. The same video went viral earlier this year as BJP Telangana workers distributing alcohol during a party meeting in the state. BOOM fact-checked the claim found that the video dates back to December, 2021 when Indian National Congress alleged that alcohol was served before a rally held by national BJP President JP Nadda in Uttarakhand
