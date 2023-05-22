Fake Claim Of Biryani Laced With Impotency Pills In Coimbatore Eatery Revived
Coimbatore City Police rubbished the false claim when the set of images was viral in 2020
Claim
A collage of three unrelated images has resurfaced on social media with a false claim that Muslims have been held for serving Biryani laced with impotency pills to Hindus in an act of ‘jihad’ and an attempt to reduce the latter's population. BOOM received the images on its WhatsApp helpline (7700906588) along with the text: Biryani Jehad in Coimbatore... Police found Biryani mixed with drugs to serve to Hindu customers and plain Biryani for the Muslims. The drugs have hormonal effects on the sexual potency of persons. This is Jehad for Demographic change. (sic)
Fact
BOOM had debunked the images when it was viral in March, 2020 and January, 2022 with the same claim. We ran a reverse search on the image of a man serving biryani and found it as a thumbnail of a YouTube video posted on June 30, 2016, with the title, "Indian Muslim festival DUM BIRYANI Preparation for 30 People & STREET FOOD". The images of tablets were traced back to a 2019 article published by Daily Mirror Sri Lanka, which talks about a father-son duo being nabbed by the police in Colombo for storing illegal drugs worth Rs. 4 million (Sri Lankan Rupees). The Coimbatore City Police also rubbished the fake claim on March 2, 2020 via its official Twitter handle. The images of police nabbing accused and addressing a press conference are from 2019, Uttar Pradesh.
