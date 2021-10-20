Video Of Man Killed Over Land Dispute Falsely Shared As Bangladesh Violence

A graphic video showing a man being hacked to death over a land dispute in Pallabi area of Dhaka in May, 2021, has been shared on social media with a false claim that it shows the recent killing of one Jatin Saha by rioters in Bangladesh.



According to reports by Bangladeshi news outlets, Jatan Kumar Saha was killed on October 15 , 2021 , when Hindu temples in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila were attacked. Saha was beaten to death. The recent riots in Bangladesh have claimed lives of seven people after sporadic violence erupted following the vandalisation of a Durga Puja Pandal in Comilla, Bangaldesh. The 32 second video shows disturbing visuals of two men hacking another man to death. BOOM has not included the video as it contains graphic violence. Devdutta Maji, the president of Singha Bahini, an outfit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tweeted the video with a caption in English, "Killing video of Jatin Saha. He was from Comilla. He was killed in Noakhali while visiting on the eve of Durga Puja. Hindus are not living in Bangladesh, they are dying every moment." The tweet was deleted later. Click here to see an archive of the tweet.



BOOM also received the same video via its WhatsApp helpline for verification.

Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the video is not related to the recent incident of killing of Jatan Saha. We broke the video into its key frames and found that the same video was uploaded on May 23, 2021 by Bangladeshi news broadcaster Jamuna TV with the headline "Main accused of Sahin murder case Monir killed in Pallabi." (পল্লবীতে শাহীন হত্যা মামলার মূল আসামি মনির নিহত)





Taking cue from this we found reports on Sahin's murder. On May 23, 2021, Jugantor reported Monir Hussain, accused of Sahin Uddin's murder, who was hacked to death, died in a gunfight with the police.



The same viral video was also used in a report by Channel 24 on May 19, 2021.



According to a report published on Jugantor on May 16, 2021 Sahin Uddin (34) was hacked to death in broad daylight by culprits in front of his son over land dispute. Masrafi, seven year old son of murdered Sahin Uddin said, he was with his father when the incident happened. Prothom Alo English on May 29, 2021 stated that the main accused Suman confessed to the crime earlier.

Bangladesh Police's official website also reported about the misinformation on October 19, 2021. Bangladesh Home Minster Asaduzzaman Khan also reacted about the viral video. Additional reporting by Shoeb Abdulla, BOOM Bangladesh.

