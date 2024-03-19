Video Of Bangladesh Mosque Resurfaces As Donation Received In Shirdi Sai Temple
BOOM found that the video shows collection of money, received as donation in Pagla mosque of Bangladesh's Kishoreganj city.
Claim
A video of people collecting money into sacks from a donation box has resurfaced with false claims that it is from Shirdi Sai temple. The video is circulating with a caption in Kannada, "See where our Hindu money goes to Shirdi Sai Baba. At least Hindus wake up." (Original text in Kannada: ನಮ್ಮ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳು ಶಿರಡಿ ಸಾಯಿಬಾಬಾನಿಗೆ ಹಾಕಿದ ಹಣ ಎಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ಹೋಗುತ್ತೆ ಅಂತಾ ನೋಡಿ. ಇನ್ನಾದರೂ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳು ಎಚ್ಚೆತ್ತುಕೊಳ್ಳಿ) BOOM received the video via its WhatsApp tipline number (7700906588) with a verification request.
Fact
We had debunked the same video in June, 2023, when it went viral with a similar claim. Taking cue from the Bengali text on the sacks, we ran a related keyword search in Bengali. We found the same video posted on Facebook on May 6, 2023 stating that 5 crore 59 lakh Bangladeshi Taka and a diamond jewellery was donated to Pagla Mosque in Bangladesh's Kishoreganj. Click here to view. Bangladeshi news outlets have also reported about the amount donated to Pagla Mosque. We found a news bulletin by Jago News showing the same visuals and a report by Kaler Kantho about the incident.