Old Video Of People With BJP Caps Serving Alcohol Revived As Gujarat
BOOM found that the video of alcohol being served at a rally is old dating back to 2021 and not from Gujarat.
Claim
An unrelated video of alcohol being served to people wearing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) caps is being shared on social media with a false claim that it is from Gujarat in the run-up to the elections to be held next month. The video was tweeted by Krishan, Social Media Convenor, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), with the caption, "Modi ji's Dry Gujarat".
Fact
BOOM found that the video dates back to December 2021 when Indian National Congress leaders had tweeted the viral video and alleged that alcohol was served before a rally held by national BJP President JP Nadda in Uttarakhand. We also found several news reports from December 2021 on the video sourcing it to the Twitter handle of INC Uttar Pradesh. BOOM had previously fact-checked the same video when it was being shared false claim in July, 2022 that the incident is from Telangana where the BJP had hosted its national executive that month. BOOM was not able to independently verify the incident, however, we were able to establish that it is not recent.
