BOOM found that this claim is misleading. We had debunked this claim in January 2023.

In 2020, the government established the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund (AFBCWF), managed by the Ministry of Defence, to support the families of Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel who have lost their lives in service. This fund is solely for welfare purposes and not for purchasing weapons.

We also found that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar did not promote this particular fund. Instead, he supported the Bharat Ke Veer initiative, which provides financial assistance to families of Central Armed Police Forces personnel under the Ministry of Home Affairs. In 2017, he helped launch the Bharat Ke Veer app and website alongside then-Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Like the AFBCWF, this fund also does not finance weapons purchases.