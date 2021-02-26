Edited Screenshot Of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Tweet Revived

Claim

A screenshot of a tweet by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan is being circulated with a false claim that he thanked Shaheenbagh and Muslim voters for his resounding victory in recent municipal elections in Gujarat. The viral text of the fake tweet reads, "Leading by 72,000 votes after 13 rounds. Today, Shaheenbagh has won, today Islam has won. Insha Allah, soon Islam will win across India. I thank all my Muslim brothers and sisters for uniting and showing their strength. We have to maintain this unity, and history shall repeat itself." (Original tweet in Hindi: "13 राउंड पूरे होने के बाद 72000 वोट से आगे चल रहा हूँ। आज शाहीन बाग जीता,आज हमारा इस्लाम जीता है इंसा अल्लाह, जल्दी ही पूरे इंडिया में इस्लाम की जीत होगी, मेरे सभी मुस्लिम भाई बहनों का सुक्रिया, सबने मिल कर अपनी ताकत दिखाई एकता बनाएं रखना, हम इतिहास जरूर दोहराएंगे") The caption viral with the screenshot reads, "AAP' in Gujarat started laying the net. Read tweet by Amaullah Khan"

Fact

BOOM found that the first line in the viral tweet screenshot was originally tweeted by Amanatullah Khan on Feb 11, 2020, the day Delhi election results were declared. Khan had won the Okhla constituency with a margin of 71,827 votes. BOOM took a close look at the viral screenshot and found that different fonts have been used to create the fake tweet, whereas, when a tweet is composed, Twitter does not allow to mix several fonts in a tweet. We composed the same message on Twitter and found a stark difference in the tweets between the viral image and the one in the tweet box.