61,395 Names Of Muslim Soldiers On India Gate? False Claim Revived

Claim

CLAIM: There are 95,300 names of freedom fighters inscribed on the India Gate. Of these, 61,395 are names of Muslims. The Hindi caption with the image translates to 'the informants of the British did not see this, the media will not see it either' (अंग्रेज़ो के मुखबिरों को यह नज़र नही आया होगा मीडिया नही दिखाएगा)

Fact

The claim is factually incorrect and was debunked by BOOM in February, 2019. India Gate was built to honour the British Indian army soldiers who lost their lives during World War I and not those from India's freedom struggle as the image claims. Furthermore, there are only 13,216 names inscribed on India Gate. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission provides information about the names inscribed on India Gate but does not mention their religion. Another inscription explicitly mentions the dates of World War I in Roman numerals on its peak.