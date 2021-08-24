2020 Video Of Birds Flocking Together In Gujarat Shared As Bengaluru

BOOM spoke to Chirag Thumar who shot the video in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront on February 11, 2020.

By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  24 Aug 2021 11:48 AM GMT

Claim

A 2020 video of birds flocking together in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront is doing the rounds on social media with claims that it was shot in Bengaluru. The video is viral on Facebook with a caption which reads, “At Bangalore Airport early morning. Video clip shared by a cyclist. These birds are Rosy starlings their flying formation pattern is called murmuration.” BOOM received the video on its helpline for verification as well.

Fact

BOOM found a report on Times of India on February 13, 2020 which stated that the video of birds flocking together was shot by residents of Ahmedabad. Taking cue from a post by a Facebook user, we found that the video was shot by Chirag Thumar, a digital marketing professional based in Gujarat. On February 11, 2020 Thumar tweeted the 45 second long video. BOOM reached out to Thumar who confirmed to us that he had shot the video. BOOM had debunked the video earlier on March 31, 2020, when it was falsely linked to COVID-19 lockdown and the subsequent movement of wildlife in human habitats.

Claim Review :   A cyclist captured birds flocking in Bengaluru Airport
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Bird Murmuration Ahmedabad Gujarat Rosy Starlings Viral Video Bengaluru Karnataka 
