2020 Video Of People Recording Azan In Berlin Revived With False Claim
BOOM found that the video shows a regular azan ritual performed at Dar-Assalam mosque in the Neukölln district of Berlin, which was recorded by passers by.
Claim
A video showing people recording moments of azan, the Islamic call to prayer, heard from a nearby mosque near a road in Germany's Berlin, is circulating on WhatsApp with a claim that it shows a miraculous moment when prayer calls were heard from the sky as no mosque is situated nearby. BOOM received the video on its helpline number for verification.
Fact
BOOM had debunked the video in December, 2021. We ran a reverse image search on keyframes and found that the video was uploaded on YouTube on April 4, 2020. The caption stated that the video is a scene from a mosque premises located in Berlin. People joined the call to prayer to boost morale amid the COVID lockdown. BOOM also found a news report on the incident by Russian news outlet Ruptly published on April 4, 2020. A stock image on Alamy shows the same mosque, Dar-Assalam in the Neukölln district.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?