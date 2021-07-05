2018 Video Of Attack On Petrol Pump Revived As Protest Against Price Hike

BOOM found that the video is from Odisha in 2018 when local residents vandalised the petrol pump over allegations of fuel quantity cheating
By - Sista Mukherjee
  |  5 July 2021 11:00 AM GMT

Claim

An angry mob attacked a petrol pump to protest against the recent fuel hike. The video shared on Facebook with a Hindi caption says, " Angered by the rising prices of petrol, the public has started losing patience. #petrol_scam". (Original text in Hindi: पेट्रोल की बढ़ती कीमतों से नाराज़ जनता का सब्र जवाब देने लगा है #पेट्रोल_घोटाला)

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from Odisha. On 28 September 2018, a petrol pump in Puri was attacked by an angry mob, alleging that the petrol pump was cheating the public by filling less petrol than what customers paid for. This incident was reported by local news website Odisha Bytes. The headline of the article reads, " Petrol Pump Ransacked In Puri For Dispensing Less Fuel." BOOM had debunked this video in 2018 when the video went viral with the same claim.

Claim Review :   Angry people attacked a petrol pump due to petrol price hike
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Fact Check Petrol Price hike Odisha Petrol pump Puri Petrol Pump Attacked 
