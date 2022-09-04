2018 Video From France Viral As Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration In Holland
BOOM found that the video shows a glimpse from the 85th Lemon festival in Menton, France.
Claim
A 2018 video of a large Ganesh idol made of oranges and lemons, from a festival in France, has resurfaced and is being shared with a false claim that it is from Holland, where locals celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The video has been captioned on social media as, “Holland is said to be the capital of orange in the world. See how they celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi.”
Fact
BOOM debunked this same video in 2021, with the same claim that Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated in Holland. A relevant keywords search led us to a Telegraph article published on February 16, 2018. Credited to news agency Reuters, a caption of the photo story reads, "A sculpture made with lemons and oranges which depicts elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is seen during the 85th Lemon festival around the theme 'Bollywood' in Menton, France." Reuters documented the photo on February 15, 2018 with the same caption. We found similarities with the video and the image published by the news agency. "The Fête du Citron (also known as the Carnival of Menton) is an annual celebration of the leaving of winter and the coming of spring, where the entire town of Menton is coloured with locally grown oranges and lemons.
