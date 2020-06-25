2018 Photos Of Rats Destroying Notes In An ATM Revived

Claim

"An ATM machine in Guwahati was loaded with Rs 29,84,000 on May 19. Immediately One day later, it was closed from May 20 to June 10 due to technical glitches. Then on June 11, when the machine was opened for maintenance, everyone was shocked. Inside the machine, a notes of Rs. 500 and 2000 approx Rs 12 lacs 38 thousand was nibbled by the mouse into pieces. #IndiaFightsCorona #SocialDistancing"

Fact

BOOM found that the incident had happened in Assam’s Tinsukia district where mice allegedly tore to shreds notes worth Rs 12 Lakhs in an ATM belonging to the State Bank Of India (SBI) on June 11, 2018. The ATM was run by a Guwahati-based financial company FIS: Global Business Solutions. BOOM had prevoiusly debunked the same set of images in June 2018, when it was falsely claimed to be an HDFC Bank ATM.