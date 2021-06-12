2017 Video Of Muslims Protesting A Murder In Udaipur Resurfaces

Claim

This is Udaipur's Chetak Circle, where they have reached and are sloganeering, "If you have to stay in India, then you have to chant Allah Hu Akbar. A heartfelt request to all the NaMo supporters, share this video the moment you watch it." (Original text in Hindi, ये उदयपुर के चेतक सर्कल पर पहुंच कर कहने लगे, हिंदुस्तान में रहना होगा, तो अल्लाह हू अकबर कहना होगा. हर नमो समर्थक से हाँथ जोड़ कर निवेदन है की इस विडियो को देखते ही शेयर करे.)

Fact

BOOM had earlier found that the video is from a protest rally held on December 8, 2017, in Udaipur's Chetak Circle. Muslims protested against the murder of one Mohammad Afrazu, a migrant labourer in Rajsamand, Rajasthan. A longer version of the video shows protesters standing near a statue and sloganeering in Hindi with slogans like "Hindustan hamara hain" (India is ours), "Narendra Modi hai hai" (down with Narendra Modi), "Shiv Sena hai hai" (down with Shiv Sena), "Bajrang Dal hai hai"(down with Bajrang Dal) "Hindustan mein rehna hoga, Allah-u-Akbar kehna hoga" (If you want to stay in Hindustan, you have to chant Allah Hu Akbar) and "Bhagwa atankwaad band karo (Stop saffron terrorism).