2017 Video From Rajasthan Falsely Linked To Delhi Assembly Polls

A two-year old video from Udaipur, Rajasthan showing a rally where Muslim men can be heard raising provocative slogans to protest the gruesome murder of migrant labourer belonging to the community, is being shared online with a false claim that it took place in Delhi.



Pakistani-Canadian author Tarek Fatah tweeted a two-year video falsely linking it to the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections.

Fatah tweeted with the following caption: 'In the #DelhiPolls2020, Muslim goons chant a provocative slogan against Hindus to boast Islamic supremacy. "Hindustan me rehna Hoga, Allah-O-Akbar kehna Hoga" (If u wish to live in India, then you'll hv to chant Allah-O-Akbar).'

In the #DelhiPolls2020, Muslim goons chant a provocative slogan against Hindus to boast Islamic supremacy.



"Hindustan me rehna Hoga,

Allah-O-Akbar kehna Hoga"



(If u wish to live in India, then

you'll hv to chant Allah-O-Akbar)

pic.twitter.com/Bx51eF3rdZ — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) February 8, 2020

View the video on Twitter here, and Fatah's archived tweet here.









The 45 second video shows a protest rally with Muslim men, and has been viral before with misleading contexts. Read BOOM's earlier story debunking these claims here.

The video originally captures a protest rally by Muslims in Udaipur, Rajasthan from December 2017, after the gruesome murder of a Muslim labourer in the same state.

Previously, the same video was circulated in December 2018 falsely as Congress workers chanting communal slogans after the party's election win in Rajasthan.

The first instance of the video going viral was December 2017 itself, when it was shared with a Hindi caption stating: "Look you Gujaratis and the rest of the India..."(Hindi: "देख लो गुजरातियों और समस्त भारतीय सनातन धर्मावलबियों तुम जातियों में क्या बंटे ये उदयपुर के चेतक सर्कल पर पहुँच कर क्या कह रहे हैं देखो, सुनो और समझो). The Hindi caption had been added as text on the video, and being shared on WhatsApp as well.

View the screenshot of the viral post from 2017 below:





Fact Check

BOOM had found earlier that the video is from a protest rally held on December 8, 2017 at the Chetak Circle area in Udaipur. The rally was carried out by Muslims in protest of the murder of Mohammad Afrazul on December 6, 2017 a labourer in the town of Rajsamand, Rajasthan. The migrant labourer, Afrazul, was hacked to death and burnt by a local, Shambhulal Regar, who had uploaded a video of himself committing the heinous crime.

Regar's exploits on video had first gone viral and he was arrested on December 7, 2017. Regar had made a teenager record his crime, and had shot several videos afterwards justifying the murder of Afrazul.

The rally was organised by Muslim communities in protest of Shambulal Regar's actions in Udaipur. The earliest videos capturing the rally date back to December 2017. View one of the videos below:

The full length of the video stands at one minute and thirty seven seconds long, and shows a group of around 100 men standing near a statue and sloganeering in Hindi. The group shouts slogans like "Hindustan hamara hain" (India is ours), "Narendra Modi hai hai" (down with Narendra Modi), "Shiv Sena hai hai" (down with Shiv Sena), "Bajrang Dal hai hai"(down with Bajrang Dal) "Hindustan mein rehna hoga, Allah-u-Akbar kehna hoga" (If you want to stay in Hindustan, you have to chant Allah Hu Akbar) and "Bhagwa atankwaad band karo (Stop saffron terrorism).

Broadcast channel India TV had reported on the same incident and slogans raised at the protest in December 2017. At the 1 minute 56 second mark on India TV's video, the same frame as seen in the video Fateh tweeted can be seen. A man wearing pink is encircled in both frame captures to corroborate the videos as the same.





A still from the Twitter video as posted by Tarak Fateh shows the same man in pink below:





Watch India TV's coverage of the Udaipur rally from December 2017 below:



The earliest uploads of the video can also be seen below:









