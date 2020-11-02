2017 Protest Video From Bangladesh Revived As West Bengal Again

Claim

"This is neither Pakistan or Bangladesh but this is happening in West Bengal." ("ये पाकिस्तान या बंगला देश में नहीं प0 बंगाल में हो रहा है.")

Fact

The video was shot during a rally on September 13, 2017 at Dhaka, Bangladesh. A small far-right political party Islami Andolon Bangladesh had conducted the rally to protest against atrocities committed on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Protesters marched towards the Myanmar embassy in Dhaka. With the help of Google Maps, we confirmed that the location in the video is Kazi Nazrul Islam Rd, Dhaka. Furthermore, the video has been overlaid with a Bengali Islamic revolution song by Kalarab Shilpogosthi. BOOM had earlier debunked the fake claim viral with the same video in August.