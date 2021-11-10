2017 Video From Mexico Shared As Chennai Floods

Claim

An old video of a flooded airport has resurfaced on social media with false claims that it shows visuals of Chennai Airport after heavy rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu and its capital city over the past few days. The video has the text "Today Chennai Airport" written on it. It has been shared on Facebook with a caption, "God bless to all brothers". The video was also shared on Instagram with the same claim.

Fact

BOOM debunked the video in July, 2018 when it was viral as visuals of flooded Mumbai Airport. We found an Air France logo on one of the tails of the aircraft. Then the video is from August 31, 2017 when Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico shut down for over five hours due to heavy rainfall. A Spanish website had reported on the incident on August 31, 2017 and featured the same video on their news report and later on the same day the official Twitter handle of the airport tweeted about resuming services. The same video was earlier viral as Houston , Hyderabad and Bengaluru Airports respectively.