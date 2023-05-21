₹2000 Notes Withdrawn: 2019 Video Of Cash Recovery From Tyre Revived
BOOM found that the video shows an incident of cash recovery from a vehicle en route Shivamogga following an IT department raid on April 20, 2019.
Claim
A viral video showing stacks of cash stuffed inside a spare tyre is being circulated on social media with a false claim that it shows a recent incident of recovery after the Reserve Bank of India announced withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes. The Facebook posts have been captioned in Hindi as, ‘दो हजार के नोट बाहर आना चालू हो गए’ (Original claim in English: “Two thousand rupees notes started coming out”). BOOM also received the video on its WhatsApp Tipline number (7700906588).
Fact
On April 20, 2019, the Decan Herald reported that a sum of Rs 2.30 crore cash was seized by Income-Tax officials. According to the IT department, the bundles of Rs 2,000 denominations were being transported by stuffing them inside the spare tyre of a vehicle en route Shivamogga from Bengaluru. BOOM had debunked the same video ahead of Karnataka’s Assembly Polls held on May 10 when it was viral with claims that funds were being transferred for bribes during the polls.
