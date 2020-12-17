Viral Image Does Not Show An Under-Construction Ram Temple In Ayodhya

BOOM found that the picture shows ongoing construction works at Kashi Vishwanath corridor project site in Varanasi, UP.
By - Sumit Usha
Loading...
  |  17 Dec 2020 9:02 AM GMT

Claim

First picture of Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya. (Hindi: अयोध्या प्रभु श्री राम जी की मंदिर निर्माण का पहला तस्वीर है।)

Fact

BOOM found that the viral picture showing an under-construction site is from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and not Ayodhya. The picture shows the ongoing construction work at Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi. BOOM had also contacted a member of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra earlier and confirmed that construction works had recently started at the Ram temple site and the viral picture was not from there.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review :   First picture of the construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Claimed By :  Facebook pages
Fact Check :  False
Ayodhya ayodhya ram mandir ayodhya ram temple Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan ram temple Ram Mandir Ram Mandir Design Ram Mandir Ayodhya 
Show Full Article
Next Story