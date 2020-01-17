Video Shows Anti-CAA Protesters Receiving Cash? A FactCheck

An old video showing a man hand out cash to participants at a Congress rally has been revived online with a claim that alludes that the party paid people to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Furthermore, the video has also overlaid the audio of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's speech from a rally in Gujarat in 2017.

BOOM debunked the same doctored video ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat in December 2017.

The caption accompanying the post claims, "all women are getting an amount for 'azaadi' in their hands via Congress workers."

(Translated from Hindi: सभी महिलाओं को कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा हाथों हाथ आजादी की रकम दी जा रही है ।)

Slogans of 'Azaadi' have become a popular chant in rallies opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



A Facebook user named Alok Shukla had shared the clip and in less than twelve hours of time, the video garnered over 24,000 shares and over 2,96,000 views. The video is doing the rounds on Twitter also.

Fact Check

We found the same video on YouTube in March 2017. In the original video, one can hear Meitei and not Gujarati. There is no audio of Rahul Gandhi in the YouTube clip.



In the introduction of the video above, uploaded on March 2, 2017. The title of the video says 'Congress Bribing Voters In Imphal, Manipur? VIDEO GOES VIRAL !'

In the viral video we noticed a placard that says 'Ward 5 KMC'. We had found that KMC stands for Kakching Municipal Council. Legislative assembly elections were held in Manipur between March 4th, 2017 and March 8th, 2017.

The audio of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Gujarat was taken from a different rally in the same year. A video of the Navsarjan Gujarat Janadesh rally can be seen below.

At the time stamp of 2.28 seconds, the same audio can be heard as in the viral video.











