Video Of Flying Hoarding Injuring Bikers In Pak Viral As Cyclone Nivar

BOOM found the video is from Karachi, Pakistan when heavy rains lashed the city in August.
By - Nivedita Niranjankumar
Loading...
  |  25 Nov 2020 11:40 AM GMT

Claim

Video of heavy winds from Cyclone Nivar causing a billboard to fall and injure bikers at Poonamallee high road in Chennai

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from Karachi, Pakistan when a sudden downpour lashed the city in August 2020. The same video was earlier viral claiming it shows bikers injured when rains caused floods in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. We had then found a news report in Pakistani news site, The Express Tribune, which said that two motorcyclists were injured by a billboard near Metropole Hotel in Karachi in August.

To Read Full Story, click here
cyclone nivar cyclone nivar videos cyclone nivar injuries cyclone nivar death toll cyclone alert in chennai chennai rains chennai weather Cyclone Nivar fake news Cyclone Nivar in Chennai 
Show Full Article
Next Story