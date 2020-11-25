Video Of Flying Hoarding Injuring Bikers In Pak Viral As Cyclone Nivar

Claim

Video of heavy winds from Cyclone Nivar causing a billboard to fall and injure bikers at Poonamallee high road in Chennai

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from Karachi, Pakistan when a sudden downpour lashed the city in August 2020. The same video was earlier viral claiming it shows bikers injured when rains caused floods in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. We had then found a news report in Pakistani news site, The Express Tribune, which said that two motorcyclists were injured by a billboard near Metropole Hotel in Karachi in August.