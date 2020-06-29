Video Of Fatal Truck Crash In Russia Falsely Shared As Bengaluru

A video of a fatal road crash at a highway in Chelyabinsk city, Russia on June 16 is being passed off as a truck accident at Mysore Road, Kengeri, Bengaluru.

The under 30-second video clip, taken from a CCTV camera shows a truck crashing into a car in front of it and it demolishing three cars stuck ahead of it in the traffic, while another truck in the front of the traffic line as also hit.

Mysore Road in Bengaluru was partially closed on June 27 because of heavy rains that resulted in the collapse of a retaining wall on the Vrishabhavathi river along the road, according to The News Minute



Users are sharing the video as an accident that happened at Mysore Road, Kengeri, Bengaluru on June 28, 2020 with the caption, 'This Is In Mysore Road, Near Kengeri,Just Now Recorded..'

BOOM also received several requests on its helpline to verify the video.



Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on several key frames in the video and found the video is actually of a fatal truck accident that happened in Russia.

One of the first results was by an online news channel called Ruptly.tv. The report, published on June 18 2020, was titled, 'Russia: Fatal truck crash caught on CCTV in Chelyabinsk *DISTRESSING CONTENT*' with the same video detailed an accident that happened on June 17 which left 2 people dead and 5 injured.





Looking at one of the key frames in the viral video, there's a stamp that says SUPERAUTOS360.







A search for the name led us to an Instagram page which documents vehicular accidents and seems to be the origin of the viral video.

Users have commented that the accident in the viral video happened in M5 highway, Russia.

Further, a look at the text on the right side of the frame makes it seem like the text is in Russian. It has days of the week, and you can make out Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday written in Russian.





Similar accounts of the accident can be found here, here, and here.



The accident happened at M5 highway, on the outskirts of the city of Chelyabinsk, in Russia, and left two people dead and seven were hospitalised. The truck driver who crashed his car and caused the accident survived the fatal crash. According to reports, the brakes of his truck had failed, leading him to speed uncontrollably. He has been booked for criminal prosecution.



