Video From Tatarstan Viral As Muslim Woman Attacked In France

A disturbing video of a Muslim woman attacked in a park in the Republic of Tatarstan has surfaced with claims that it is from France in the backdrop of recent instances of violence by Islamic extremists in the country.

The video shows CCTV footage of a man walking up to a woman in a burkha; moments later he kicks the woman, as her children stand helpless. The footage is doing the rounds with the caption: Results from France started pouring in. (Original text in Hindi: फ्रांस से रुझान आने शुरू.....)

Click here to view an archive of one such post.

The video is disturbing in nature. Viewers discretion is advised.

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with a similar narrative after France witnessed an attack in a church in Nice, which killed three.

The attacker, a Tunisian national, attacked three people with a knife at a church in Nice. One elderly victim was beheaded, while two others were killed. The killings occurred weeks after a French teacher, Samuel Paty, was decapitated in France by Abdullah Anzorov of Chechen origin, for reportedly showing Prophet Mohammed's images as part of a discussion on free speech. These images were part of the Charlie Hebdo series which led to a deadly assault in 2015.

Fact Check

BOOM broke the images into key frames and and ran a reverse image search which directed us to Russianln language articles from July 2020 featuring visuals from the same footage.

According to one Russian news report, the incident occurred in Nizhnekamsk city in the Republic of Tatarstan, where a Muslim woman was brutally attacked in front her children in a park. Tatarstan is a predominantly Muslim, Republic of Russia.

Read here.





The same footage was uploaded on the Facebook page of a Russian tabloid newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda

The accused who said to be aged 34, was later arrested and allegedly also attacked five other women including a pregnant woman. A Russian news outlet reported that, post his arrest the man told the police that he attacked women because "he hated them". The outlet further reported that the police would conduct a psychological examination on the man.



