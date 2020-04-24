US Students Sing National Anthem To Thank India For Hydroxychloroquine? A FactCheck

A nearly three year old video of individuals from the United States singing the Indian national anthem is being peddled with a false claim that students in the US recorded the clip as a gesture to thank India for the supply of hydroxychloroquine.

The one-minute long clip is a modern rendition of the Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana', sung by foreigners.

The video is going viral on WhatsApp and social media with the caption claiming, 'put together by USA students to Thank India for supply of Hydroxichloriquin (sic)'.





Anti-malarial drug hydroxycholoroquine, has become a household name after US President Donald Trump touted it as a 'game changer' in the fight against COVID-19. Its efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients is hotly debated among the medical community. India is one of the largest suppliers of HCQ and has been supplying to countries such as the United States, Brazil among others. In India, it is being given as a prophylactic drug among doctors and in areas which have cluster of cases. Health experts say that HCQ is supposed to be taken as a prescription drug only and after ruling out pre-existing health conditions.

FACT CHECK



A simple keyword search of 'Americans singing Indian national anthem' on YouTube led us to the same video which was uploaded on the platform in in August 2017, well before the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus was reported from Wuhan, China in late 2019.



The video was uploaded by YouTuber Anisha Dixit also known by her screen name - 'Rickshawali', who also features prominently in the clip.













The description and comments below the video show it was made to celebrate India's Independence Day and has no relation to the coronavirus outbreak or hydroxychloroquine.















The same video was also uploaded to Dixit's Facebook page in 2018.













BOOM reached out to Anisha Dixit via her social media profiles but did not receive a response till the time of publishing. The story will be updated upon receiving a response.









