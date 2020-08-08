UP Waqf Board Issues Denial As Claims Of A 'Babri Hospital' Go Viral

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board has denied that it is building a 'Babri Hospital' on the land allotted to them in Ayodhya. The Board issued a press release with the denial following social media posts that claimed that a hospital named 'Babri' will be built on the land instead of a mosque on the Supreme Court allotted land.

The posts also falsely claimed that Dr Kafeel Khan who is currently lodged in Mathura jail will be appointed the director of the said 'Babri Hospital'. The Board also denied this in its release.

BOOM also reached out to MR Shamsad, one of the Muslim faction who said that the allotted land will be used for a "mosque and other facilities for the benefit of the general public".

Also Read:No, This is Not The Blueprint Of The 'Babri Hospital'



The viral claim when translated reads, "Babri Hospital on Land given by Court. Sunni Wakf Board UP has taken decision on 5 acre land alloted by Supreme Court to construct Babari Hospital and Dr Kafeel Khan may be the Director of the Hospital."

(Original text in Hindi : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जो पांच एकड़ जमीन दी थी.. सुन्नी वक्फ़ बोर्ड ने लिया फैसला.. उस पर बनेगा बाबरी हास्पिटल जो AIIMS के बराबर मुफ्त सुविधा देगा..जाने माने डाक्टर #KafilKhan को इस अस्पताल का प्रसासक बनाया जा सकता है.. इस अस्पताल में एक पूरा फ्लोर बच्चों के लिए आरक्षित होगा.. जिसमें चमकी बुखार(Viral Megningits) सहित कई बिमारियों का ईलाज होगा

Earlier, BOOM also debunked a viral image that claimed to be the blueprint of this hospital, stating that it would be beneficial to all faiths, but was in fact a blueprint of a hospital based in the United States.

BOOM found various Facebook and Twitter posts making these claims.











Babri Hospital On Land Given By court. Sunni Wakf Board UP Has Taken Decision on 5 acre Land Alloted By Supreme Court to Construct Babri Hospital and Dr Kafeel Khan May Be The Director Of The Hospital. #BabriMasjid#DrKafeelKhanKoAzaadKaro pic.twitter.com/UvcKOYgH8L — Bhakt' Ka Baap🤓 (@AntiBhaktism) August 7, 2020

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the then disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site to the Hindu litigants in the case, thus paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple. The Muslim faction was the Waqf Board, arguing for the restoration of a demolished Babri Masjid, were awarded 5 acres of land elsewhere in Ayodhya. The foundation stone for the temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

Also Read:Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Legal Battle Timeline That Ended The Dispute

Dr. Kafeel Khan, meanwhile, has been denied bail on July 27. Prior to that, his lawyers told BOOM that rumours stating he had been released were false.

FactCheck

The Sunni Waqf Board on August 7, 2020 released a statement calling the posts fake and a malafide attempt to harm the board.

The release signed by SM Shoeb, the chief executive officer of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board states that the Board has established a trust -- Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) which will oversee the making of a mosque, a community kitchen, a library and a hospital on the land given to it by the Supreme Court.

"Today, a fake news (sic) is being circulated on different social media platforms that "UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has taken decision to build a Babri Hospital and Kafeel Khan will be director of the Hospital", this news is mischievous and malafide..."

The full release can be viewed here.













Also Read:Images Of Unrelated Islamic Structures Viral As Babri Masjid



MR Shamsad, one of the advocates of the Muslim faction also rubbished the claims and told BOOM that while the board reserves the right to use the land however they wish, the land will see a "mosque and other facilities for the benefit of the general public".

Reports of the IICF being formed also do not talk about a 'Babri Hospital'. This report carries a quote from the IICF's Secretary Atthar Husain, and mentions the formulation of a mosque, a research centre and library, and a hospital at the land allotted to it in the Dhannipur village in Ayodhya. Another report also states that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath will be invited to lay the foundation for these public facilities, and does not mention a 'Babri Hospital'



