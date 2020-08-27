Times Now Links Rhea Chakraborty's 'Imma Bounce' Chat To Bounced Cheque

The gaffe was not lost on social media users who had responded hilariously to the situation.
By - Archis Chowdhury
Loading...
  |  27 Aug 2020 3:14 PM GMT
Times Now Links Rhea Chakrabortys Imma Bounce Chat To Bounced Cheque

Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, fellow actor and former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been under intense scrutiny of investigating agencies and the media.

Recently, this media 'investigation' took a rather hilarious turn when news channel Times Now attempted to decode alleged messages from her phone, sending social media in a frenzy.

In an attempt to show Chakraborty's alleged involvement in Rajput's finances, anchor Athar Khan, pulled up a particular message - allegedly from Chakraborty's chats - that says "IMMA BOUNCE".

Khan then equated this with a bounced cheque, while the image of a cheque appears below.

Watch the video below:

What Is 'IMMA BOUNCE', Really?

"Imma bounce" is a popular slang or colloquial expression to say, "I'm gonna leave". For example, if your friend tells you, "Let's bounce", he/she means, "Let's go."

However, showrunners at Times Now did not consult UrbanDictionary, before writing the script, which led to some hilarious responses from social media users.

People started tweeting jokes about Times Now overreacted to commonly used colloquial terms and expressions, allegedly from Chakraborty's chats.

Times Now tweet carrying the video has now been deleted.


Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty SSR sushant Singh Rajput CBI Times Now cheque 
Show Full Article
Next Story