Times Now Links Rhea Chakraborty's 'Imma Bounce' Chat To Bounced Cheque

Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, fellow actor and former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been under intense scrutiny of investigating agencies and the media.



Recently, this media 'investigation' took a rather hilarious turn when news channel Times Now attempted to decode alleged messages from her phone, sending social media in a frenzy.



In an attempt to show Chakraborty's alleged involvement in Rajput's finances, anchor Athar Khan, pulled up a particular message - allegedly from Chakraborty's chats - that says "IMMA BOUNCE".

Khan then equated this with a bounced cheque, while the image of a cheque appears below.

Watch the video below:

What Is 'IMMA BOUNCE', Really?

"Imma bounce" is a popular slang or colloquial expression to say, "I'm gonna leave". For example, if your friend tells you, "Let's bounce", he/she means, "Let's go."

However, showrunners at Times Now did not consult UrbanDictionary, before writing the script, which led to some hilarious responses from social media users.

People started tweeting jokes about Times Now overreacted to commonly used colloquial terms and expressions, allegedly from Chakraborty's chats.



Rhea Chakravarty texts: catch ya later alligator



Times Now: This is big, this is sensational, new angle of POACHING and animal SMUGGLING enters the Sushant Singh Rajput Case. — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) August 27, 2020

TIMES NOW EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Chakraborty texted ikr which clearly means I Killed ˢˢR — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 27, 2020

Times Now decodes Rhea Chakraborty's texts: WYD must mean "Will you die?" — बद्दुआ lipa (@BucketheadCase) August 27, 2020

Unbelievable. Unbelievable.



Next they'll say, "she said WTF which means where are the funds!" https://t.co/mfJ3rI2klO — Archana Nathan (@nathan_archana) August 27, 2020

Times Now tweet carrying the video has now been deleted.

hahahahaha...Times Now read out Rhea's chat that says "Imma Bounce" and linked it to a bounced cheque https://t.co/ZAkP9eHIz9 — Parth MN (@parthpunter) August 27, 2020



