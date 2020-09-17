Sighting of Leopard In South Africa Resort Shared As Rajasthan

A video of a leopard roaming in a resort premise in South Africa is viral on social media with claims that the incident happened in a plush wildlife resort in Ranthambore, Rajasthan.



The viral video shows a leopard being filmed from inside a room while he walks around the premises of the resort and drinks water from a private pool. The person shooting the video can also be heard speaking in English towards the end of the recorded footage.

The video is viral on Twitter and Facebook with the caption, ''TAJ Ranthambore guest of honor!''

The post can be seen here and has been archived here.

Archives of similar posts can been seen here, here and here.

Below is a tweet that misleadingly identify the footage as India.

Fact Check

We ran a keyword search on YouTube and found a video of a leopard walking in the premises of a resort's restaurant on a channel named Kruger Sightings. The video was uploaded on September 6, 2020 and the description stated that it was shot at Singita Ebony Lodge.



Among other videos uploaded in the channel, we found one from October 28, 2014, which showed a clip similar to the viral video. The video shows a leopard that was found roaming in the balcony of a room at the same resort located in the Kruger National Park, South Africa.





Left: Screengrab of video from Ebony Lodge Hotel Room | Right: Viral Video

We then searched the official website of the Singita Ebony Lodge and found a video which shows similar room decor and washroom setting surrounded by glass doors with a private pool outside the room, as shown in the viral footage.

Photos of the rooms and suites at Ebony Lodge on TripAdvisor show the exact same setting shown in the viral video as well.



Picture of the washroom shown in the viral video matches with the photo of a suite's washroom at Singita Ebony Lodge

Additionally, the resort's official Instagram handle has replied corroborating a post by England's cricketer and commentator Kevin Pietersen featuring the same video. It is however unclear if Pietersen has filmed the video himself.







