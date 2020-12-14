Shah Rukh Khan's Young Kashmiri Lookalike? No, Photo Digitally Created

An image of actor Shah Rukh Khan made using Faceapp, a photo editing tool, is doing the rounds on social media with false claims that it is of a young Kashmiri lookalike of the actor.

Several netizens have fallen for the edited image, claiming that Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger has stark similarities with the actor. The caption of the viral posts on Facebook reads, ''Kashmiri boy is taking rounds on Social media who looks Like as Bollywood Badashah Shahrukh Khan.'' FaceApp is an editing tool which improvises on a photograph using artificial intelligence filters, backgrounds and effects. The photo editor of the app is popular among netizens and its features, which appears to change the age, hairstyle and background, are widely used to experiment with one's appearance digitally.



The photograph is viral on Twitter with a similar narrative.

Kashmiri boy is taking rounds on Social media who looks Like as Bollywood Badashah @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/XcYZqTi8JX — Aabid Mir Magami عابد میر ماگامی (Athlete) (@AabidMagami) December 13, 2020





Kashmiri boy is taking rounds on Social media who looks Like as Bollywood Badashah #Shahrukh Khan. pic.twitter.com/1hDizFP1B2 — 𝓜𝓪𝓵𝓲𝓴 𝓐𝓯𝓷𝓪𝓷 (@MalikAshraf3) December 12, 2020

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the viral photograph and found a website named iloveindia featuring the unedited image of Shah Rukh Khan.





Additionally several comments on the Facebook posts pointed out that the image has been digitally created.

BOOM then downloaded the FaceApp editing application from Google Play Store. We used the image of Shah Rukh Khan published in the above mentioned website, and uploaded it on the editing dashboard in the app.







We selected the 'Age Filter' in the bottom right section of the filter panel for the image. We applied the 'Child Filter' from a series of filters under the age filter, on Shah Rukh Khan's face. The filter changed the original image to the one viral as Khan's Kashmiri lookalike.













The layout above shows a comparison between the real image of Shah Rukh Khan and the edited image which looks like a younger version of the celebrity. The comparison shows that the viral image is not a young Kashmiri lookalike of Shah Rukh Khan but edited using the FaceApp editing application.



