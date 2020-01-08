Picture Showing ABVP Assam Members Protested Against NRC, CAA Is Morphed

An image claiming to show members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad the student wing of Bhartiya Janata Party held a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, is morphed and fake.



The banner in the fake image has been doctored to read, "we don't support NRC, CAB, CAA. Modi go back. Takla Amit go back." The photo has also been doctored to add the hashtag #ABVPAssam.

The fake image is viral on Twitter and Facebook with different captions.

You can see the posts below.





ABVP members in Assam protesting against NRC, CAB and CAA. The nation is changing. 2020. #getwellsoonSudhir pic.twitter.com/nLxZIdfL5t — Hum dekhenge (@hum_dekh) January 1, 2020

Fact Check

The fake image has a watermark of the Facebook page 'West Bong' from where the image appears to have originated.

The page has now edited the text of its post to claim the image was posted as a meme. Click here to view an archive.



BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the original photograph was clicked by photojournalist Ancela Jamindar for Ahmedabad Mirror.



'Over 500 members of the BJP students' wing turned up at Sabarmati ashram in the support of the CAA, counter negative propaganda,' Ahmedabad Mirror's article reads:

The article was published on December 19, 2019.





BOOM reached out to Ancela Jamindar for a comment. Jamindar confirmed that the original image was clicked by her and that the viral image online is doctored. She sent us another photograph of the same protest from a different angle, which can be seen below.







We compared the viral and the original photo below.

Several other news outlets such as The Hindu Businessline published the same image that has a slogan in the support of the CAA.











