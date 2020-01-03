How A 12-Year Old Photo From Nepal Was Used To Target The Indian Army

A photo more than a decade old, showing a Nepalese policeman pull the t-shirt of a female Tibetan protester has been revived online with spin that it shows the Indian Army manhandling a woman in Assam.



BOOM found that the image is from March 2008 when anti-China protests by Tibetan exiles in Kathmandu escalated.



The photograph is doing the rounds of Indian social media amid a wave of nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).



The caption accompanying the photo claims: "(if) today this is the situation in Assam then tomorrow you will definitely see this in Delhi and UP. Delhi has people from every corner of the country, how will they show their documents?"

(Translated from Hindi: आज #आसाम में ये हालत है तो कल यूपी और दिल्ली में नजर जरूर आएंगे! बल्कि दिल्ली में तो देश भर के कोने-कोने से आकर लोग बसे हुए हैं, वो कहां से अपने कागज दिखायेंगे!)

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search using TinEye, an image search platform. We found that the photograph was captured on March 24, 2008.







The TinEye search led us to Adobe Stock photos where the original photo can be found. It was captured by a Reuters photographer Deepa Shrestha.

The description of the photo reads: "A Tibetan protester struggles with police officers in front of the United Nations building in Kathmandu March 24, 2008. Nepali police broke up an anti-China rally by Tibetan exiles in Kathmandu on Monday, detaining 250 protesters in the latest in a series of demonstrations. Police holding plastic shields dragged the protesters into iron-meshed vans and trucks and drove them to detention centres, witnesses said. Witnesses said some exiles were also hurt in the scuffle. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha ..."

BOOM also found a Reuters news article from the same day (March 24, 2008)

Around 250 Tibetan exiles were detained by police in Kathmandu as they tried to quell anti-China demonstrations. The week saw a series of protests by Tibetans who tried to drum up support of the international community against China ahead of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.



"Nepali police broke up an anti-China rally by Tibetan exiles in Kathmandu on Monday, detaining 250 protesters in the latest in a series of demonstrations. Police holding plastic shields dragged the protesters into iron-meshed vans and trucks and drove them to detention centers, witnesses said." - Reuters reported.

"The protesters were held as they tried to march towards the high security United Nations office in Nepal."

