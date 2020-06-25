Photo Of James Bond Movie Actress Passed Off As Sonia Gandhi

A black and white image of Swiss actress Ursula Andress on the sets of James Bond movie Dr. No. is being shared online on right-wing Facebook pages as a photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi in her youth

While some of the captions do not name Gandhi directly, the misogynistic comments on the Facebook post confirm that image is being shared as candid photo of the politician.







Click here to view, and here for an archive.

The same viral photo is being shared on Facebook falsely identifying the woman as Gandhi.





Click here to view, and here for an archive.

The viral photo on this post has been shared over 3,300 times.





Click here to view, and here for an archive.

Twitter

Click here to view an archive.

Also Read: Bond Girl Ursula Andress's Photo Passed Off As Sonia Gandhi, Again

FACT-CHECK

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the black-and-white photo and found that it actually shows Swiss actress Ursula Andress and not Sonia Gandhi. She is widely regarded as the first Bond girl in the James Bond franchise.





Reverse Image search results.

The photograph is reported to be taken at the sets of the first Bond movie 'Dr. No'. The same viral image is also in the IMDb gallery, which is an online database of information related to movies. The photo caption reads, "Sean Connery (right), Ursula Andress, and Terence Young in Dr. No (1962)".



IMDb gallery

Click here to view.

BOOM has previously debunked morphed and unrelated photos of heroines falsely shared as the Congress president. Another image from the sets of the Dr. No of Andress was also falsely shared as Gandhi.





Read here

In another instance, a morphed photo of the actress Marilyn Monroe posing over 'Manhattan subway grate' while the wind blows her dress up was also peddled as Gandhi.







Also Read: No, This Is Not A Candid Photo Of Sonia Gandhi





