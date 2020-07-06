'Parody' Amazon Prime Account Targets Swara Bhasker Starrer Rasbhari

A parody Twitter account impersonating Amazon Prime Video said it would delete Rasbhari - a web series starring actor Swara Bhasker, from the online streaming platform if it got 5000 retweets.



While many Twitters users fell for the fake account, detractors of the politically outspoken actress also retweeted the tweet which garnered over 6,800 retweets and 4,800 likes before the account was suspended.

Rasbhari is a new comedy-drama web series available on Amazon Prime Video which stars Swara Bhasker in the lead and the plot revolves around a boy who falls for his teacher.

The tweet went viral, with several Twitter users retweeting it assuming it to be the official account of Amazon Prime India as it has used the same name and logo of the online video streaming platform.

The tweet reads, "5000 RTs and we will delete #Rasbhari from Amazon Prime. (Due to very low ratings on IMDb)"





Fake accounts on Twitter are a huge source of fake news and abuse the 'parody' disclaimer as per Twitter's rules, in order to avoid suspension. BOOM debunked a fake account that pretended to be actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father and demanded a CBI investigation into the actor's death. Several news outlets including IANS and Jagran reported the tweets as real.

Retweeting a parody





Not That Amazon Prime Video

On checking the profile of the account we found that the account stated in its bio that it was a parody handle and was also not a verified Twitter account which is the first indicator that an account is not official.

The account had a total of 13 tweets, with merely 308 followers, however, the viral tweet gained thousands of retweets.





Amazon Prime's official Twitter handle name is '@PrimeVideoIN', and the parody account's handle is named '@PrimeVideo_in'.

Amazon Prime Video official Twitter account

The web series currently holds a rating of 2.4 / 10 on IMDb, which is an online database of information related to movies and shows.

Bhaskar has in the past also has been a target of misinformation and trolled by ideologically right-wing users, who have gone after her for speaking on political issues they disagree with. BOOM had debunked fake quotes attributed to the Bollywood actress that had gone viral on social media.

A spokesperson for Amazon India declined to comment. The parody twitter account was later on suspended from the platform.





Recently several social media posts had gone viral falsely claiming that Amazon Prime Video removed Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' from its catalogue.

