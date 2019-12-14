Old Videos Viral As CAB Protests And Other News You Almost Believed













A two year old video of a mock drill conducted by Jharkhand police is being falsely shared as a crackdown by police in Assam in wake of growing protests in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Read about it here.







Union Minister Smriti Irani in parliament on Friday falsely claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had given a 'clarion call' to rape Indian women Irani attributed it to a remark Gandhi recently made, where he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, at a public rally. BOOM went through the speech Gandhi gave on December 12, 2019, and found that he was misquoted by Irani. Read more details to this here.





A viral post insinuating that 96% of rapists in India belong to the Muslim community is going viral on social media. The post refers to a fictitious statistic claim that between 2016-2018 stating that there were 84,374 rapes in India, out of which, 81,000 were Muslim perpetrators. But BOOM found that India's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has not released crime data for 2018 in the first place. Read more details to this here.









Fake claim stating, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has expressed his support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is going viral. The claims also suggest that Scindia took a contradictory stand against his own party which has opposed the bill. Hindi news websites Dainik Bhaskar, Amar Ujala and right-leaning website Swarajya also misquoted the leader stating the same. Read all the details behind this claim here.









Amid protests in Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, several unrelated photos are viral on social media. The photos are being shared with claim that states that these photos show police clashing with women protesters in Assam. BOOM found that the images have nothing to do with the recent protests going on in Assam. Click here to find out what the truth behind each photo is.









A photo of Vinay Sharma - one of the adult convicts - in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, is going viral on social media with a false claim that he is the juvenile convict in the case receiving police protection. BOOM found several articles identifying the man in the photo as Vinay Sharma. Moreover, the photograph of the juvenile convict has never been published in the public domain. His identity even after serving a three-year term has been kept secret considering his safety. Read more details around this claim here.







