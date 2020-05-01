Old Videos Peddled As Rishi Kapoor's Funeral Flouting Social Distancing

At least two old videos of funerals in the Kapoor family are being shared on social media with a false claim that actor Rishi Kapoor's funeral - held this week- flouted social distancing norms during the COVID-19 lockdown.



BOOM found out that the videos are from the funerals of Shashi Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor - from 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Also, Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed at Mumbai's Chandanwadi crematorium in the presence of a handful of family and friends. Read more about the actor's funeral here.



The actor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 and his death was followed by a flurry of fake news on social media. Kapoor breathed his last at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he had been admitted after after he complained of uneasiness.

An 8 minute long YouTube video (archive) shows several Bollywood stars attending a funeral procession. A link to the same video has been shared on Facebook with a caption falsely linking it to the current lockdown situation. The caption reads 'Where the Hell is Social Distancing? Please ask the government that all the laws have been made for middle-class people only?'











The second post shares a video which shows several film actors attending, what seems to be the funeral. A caption with the video reads 'Alia Bhatt Arrives To Emotionally Support Ranbir Kapoor @Hospital Whr Rishi Kapoor Passed Away'. One of the posts shows a video of the actor's actual funeral, performed on Thursday, spliced with the funeral video of Kapoor's mother Krishna Raj Kapoor.





Fact Check

First Video

BOOM watched the videos uploaded to YouTube and found that at around the 1.10 mark Rishi Kapoor appears on the screen.













BOOM then checked YouTube for the original video and found that the funeral procession was that of Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's uncle. The video was uploaded on YouTube on December 5, 2017.

Kapoor senior had passed away in Mumbai on December 4, 2017. He was given a state funeral.

Second Video

The second video showing several Bollywood stars attending a funeral is actually from 2018. BOOM found the video uploaded on YouTube on October 3, 2018. The video was from the funeral ceremony of Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's mother. Krishna Raj Kapoor had breathed her last on October 1, 2018.

Rishi Kapoor was not able to attend his mother's funeral as he was in the US receiving treatment for cancer.

Watch the original video below.













