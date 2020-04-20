Old Video Showing India-Pakistan Naval Warships Encounter Shared As Recent

An eight-year-old video showing a Pakistani navy ship coming dangerously close brushing against an Indian navy ship damaging it, is being shared falsely as a recent incident.

In the 3.53 seconds video which was taken from the deck of an Indian Navy vessel, a speeding Pakistani navy vessel can be seen coming dangerously close and brushing past damaging it.

The viral video is being shared with the caption, "Close encounter today Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS182) with Indian Naval Ship (INS Talwar) off Gujarat Coast"

Click here to view, and here for an archive.

We searched with the same caption on Facebook and found that the video was viral with the misleading claim.





The same viral video was previously shared by Pakistani journalist Moeed Peerzada as a recent incident.

Pakistan Navy intercepts and rams Indian ship in Arabian Sea? pic.twitter.com/nkNHnV7aw2 — Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) April 13, 2020

Click here to view, and here for an archive.

Also Read: As News Around 'Helicopter Money' Flies, Here's What It Actually Means

FACT-CHECK

On searching with a basic keyword search on YouTube with the keywords "Indian ship vs Pakistani ship " we found that the viral video dates back to 2011 and is not recent as being claimed in viral posts.

The search results showed a YouTube video that matches the viral video uploaded on October 26, 2014, with the caption, "Pakistan Navy Ship BABUR VS Indian Navy ship."





On searching with the keywords mentions in the caption, 'INS Godavari'', and ''PNS Babur" relating to the incident we found news reports dating back to June 2011 on the encounter between the two naval warships.

Pakistan Navy ship Babur (D-182) had brushed against the Indian vessel INS Godavari causing damage to the helicopter nets which can be seen damaged in the viral video.

Babur was accompanying MV Suez, an Egyptian cargo vessel which along with a 22–member crew including six Indians and four Pakistanis had been released by the Somali pirates after being held hostage reported Economic Times on June 19, 2011.

The Indian warship had been sent to the Gulf of Aden region to reassure Indian sailors who were on board the merchant vessel and those taken hostage by the pirates reported The Hindu on June 24, 2011.





We also found a video report by NDTV video, uploaded on YouTube dated August 9, 2011, with the title 'Video shows celebrations on Pak warship after it hit INS Godavari'. One can see the same navy vessels as in the viral video.







