No, Video Does Not Show Congress Leader Ahmed Patel's Funeral Procession

A video showing the funeral procession of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader who was recently murdered is viral with a false claim that it shows the a ceremonial procession taking the body of Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

BOOM found that the viral video is from Thane, Maharashtra and shows the funeral procession of MNS leader Jameel Shaikh who was shot dead in Rabodi area on November 23.

The video is viral in the backdrop of the death of Patel, 71, on November 25 after battling COVID-19. The veteran leader's funeral was attended by hundreds including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 26 in Bharuch, Gujarat. According to news reports, the mortal remains of the Congress veteran were brought to his native village in a chartered flight from Delhi.

The viral video shows a funeral procession passing through a narrow street. Thousands of people along with policemen can be seen walking along with the bier.

The video is viral from other Facebook profiles with similar claims.

The same video has also been shared with captions claiming that social distancing rules were flouted during Ahmed Patel's funeral procession. Click here for archive.

Fact Check

We first looked up reports for Ahmed Patel's funeral and found that the visuals from the Congress veteran's funeral on November 26, 2020 are different from the viral video.

We then did a reverse image search on one of the key frames from the viral video. We found a Mumbai Mirror article published on November 25 carrying a similar video recorded from another angle.

Thane: Thousands gather for Rabodi MNS leader Jameel Shaikh's funeral procession



Read the full story on https://t.co/BCpMVTK44L pic.twitter.com/bHVIa7QpP9 — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) November 25, 2020

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, the video is from the funeral procession of MNS leader and president of a civic ward in Thane, Jameel Shaikh, who was shot dead by unidentified persons at point blank range on November 23. Shaikh's funeral procession was held on November 25 which was attended by thousands of people.



Taking cue from the report, we ran a keyword search with 'जमील शेख जनाजे' and found the same video uploaded on a verified YouTube channel Aapka Prahar Times on November 25 with a Hindi caption which translates to 'Thousands participate in MNS leader Jameel Shaikh's funeral'.

(Hindi: MNS नेता जमील शेख के जनाजे में हजारों लोग हुए शामिल || Islamuddin khan || Aapka Prahar Times)

