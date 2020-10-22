No, This Photo Of Alcohol Bottles Is Not Linked To Bihar Polls

A photo of alcohol bottles wrapped inside plastic bag packets is being shared falsely claiming that it is from Bihar and is being prepared to be distributed by the ruling Janta Dal United (JDU) - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance to lure voters before the assembly elections in the state.

In the viral image alcohol bottles with bottles of water and cold drink can be seen wrapped in sets of plastic bags. Alcohol has been prohibited in the state since April 2016.

The image is being shared in the backdrop of the state gearing up for polls to be held from October 28, 2020, and the counting will be done on November 10, 2020.

The viral image is being shared with the caption which when translated reads, "Some preparations by BJP-JDU in Bihar are going on like this…. Keep in mind the people of Bihar that this is poison and havoc, so do not get into this mischief .... !!"

Click here to view, and here for an archive.

(In Hindi - बिहार में बीजेपी-जदयू की कुछ तैयारी ऐसी भी चल रही है.... ध्यान रहे बिहार वासियों ये जहर ओर कहर दोनो है इसलिए बहकावे में नहीं आना है....!!)

Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption, we found that the image was being shared with the false claim.

Viral on Facebook

Also Read: 2018 Video Of Attack On Bihar CM's Cavalcade Revived Ahead Of Polls

FACT-CHECK

On performing a reverse image search using Google, the search results showed articles by Thai websites that stated that the alcohol kits in the viral image were being distributed by a person named Johnny, who distributed them to flood victims in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand in September 2019.

Torrential rain had lashed Thailand in September 2019, causing flash floods and mudslides in almost half its provinces, with families evacuated from their homes in boats or makeshift rafts reported AFP on September 14, 2019.

The same viral photo of alcohol bottles can be seen in these articles with images of Johnny distributing them to people.

Thai website article (tanslated)

We found the same photo posted by Johnny on his Facebook account on September 22, 2019.





We also found several photos of relief material being distributed by Johnny.

The same viral image was previously fact-checked by India Today



BOOM has previously debunked misinformation in the runup to the Bihar elections with unrelated and old clips being shared with false claims.

Also Read: Viral Clip Of BJP Candidate Being Greeted With Shoe Garland Is From MP



