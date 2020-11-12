No, This Is Not The Funeral Of Samuel Paty's Killer Abdoullakh Anzorov

A video from 2018 is viral with the false claim that Abdoullakh Anzorov, the Islamic extremist who killed Samuel Paty, was given a grand funeral in Chechnya

BOOM found that the video is from 2018 and that the funeral is that of Yusup Temirkhanov, a Chechen convicted of killing a former Russian soldier.

The video shows a large group of people carrying a body wrapped in green cloth out of a mosque as others chant.

The Urdu caption of the posts read: The body of the Chechen Ghazi, who sent the arrogant prophet, the school teacher to hell, was brought to Chechnya, where he was hailed as a national hero.



On October 16, 2020, French high school teacher Samuel Paty was murdered and beheaded by Anzorov after Paty had reportedly shown his students pictures of the Prophet Mohammed.

Fact Check

BOOM broke down the video into frames using In-Vid's video verification tool. We then reverse searched the one of the frames on Yandex and found this YouTube video from August 9, 2018. The Russian title of the video states that it was shot at the funeral of one Yusup Temerkhanov.

A Google search for the name led us to this report on OC Media about Yusup Temerkhanov's funeral held on August 4, 2018 and this report on the website Caucasian Knot. We also found this BBC video report on Temerkhanov's death and funeral.





Below is a screenshot comparison of the viral video (L) and a photo from Caucaisan Knot's report on Temerkhanov's funeral.





BOOM did not find any media reports of Abdoullakh Anzorov's funeral or that his body was sent to his homeland of Chechnya.

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation after Samuel Paty's killing as unrelated videos and images have been shared with false claims.