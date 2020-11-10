Did Recep Erdogan Refuse To Shake Emmanuel Macron's Hand? A Fact Check

An image of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan seemingly rebuffing French president Emmanuel Macron's handshake is being misleadingly shared with the claim that Erdogan did not shake Macron's hand due to the French president's defence about the Prophet Mohammed cartoons. BOOM found that the image is from 2018, years before Macron defended the right of cartoonists to draw the Prophet Mohammed.

The image is being shared in the backdrop of Erdogan's continuing feud with Macron with the Turkish president even stating that Macron needs 'needs mental health treatment' over his attitude to Islam. He went on to call on Turks to boycott French goods.

In October, Macron had described Islam as a "religion in crisis" while announcing new laws to counter Islamist separatism in France. Macron doubled down on his criticism on Islam after Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was decapitated by 18-year-old Abdoullakh Anzorov. Anzorov was later shot dead by police.

The image has been widely shared on Facebook with the caption: Turkey president Rajab Tayub Erdogan refused to hand shake with France president Macron. (sic)

The image features Macron going for a handshake even as Erdogan is walking away from the Frenchman.

Fact Check

BOOM reverse searched for the image on Tineye and found this image in the Getty Images archive. The caption states that Macron met with Erdogan at the UN headquarters during the annual UN General Assembly in New York City on September 25, 2018.

Pictures shot at the meeting in fact show Erdogan and Macron shaking hands.

BOOM accessed Macron's diary for October and November 2020 and found no record of a meeting with Erdogan.

