No, This Is Not A Polling Officer Alleging Rigging During Bihar Elections

A clip showing a Congress leader's daughter talking to the media alleging mismanagement by election officials favoring the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the Madhya Pradesh by-poll is being shared falsely claiming that she is a poll officer talking about election rigging during the Bihar elections.

This is being shared in the backdrop of recently concluded Bihar elections in which Bharatiya Janata Party led NDA had emerged victorious. The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal - Congress alliance had alleged there was a discrepancy in counting, which was later dismissed by the Election Commission of India.

In the 2.20 minutes clip, the woman can be heard claiming misconduct by election officials stating that was that the signature on the tags didn't match and they were not consulted as the results of the rounds were declared without getting their signatures during the vote counting process.

The clip was shared with the caption which read, "Listen to this polling officer. The entire electoral process is rigged. Seems this is how NDA got back to power in Bihar by rigging election. Entire democracy is in danger, high time we raise our voices against BJP."

Listen to this polling officer. The entire electoral process is rigged. Seems this is how NDA got back to power in Bihar by rigging election.

Entire democracy is in danger, high time we raise our voices against #BJP. #bjpkilleddemocracy @INCKarnataka pic.twitter.com/qu0NtaHDJo — Vijay Singh (@MLCvijaysingh) November 16, 2020

We broke the video into key-frames and performed a reverse image search using Google which search results showed that the viral clip is from Madhya Pradesh of a Congress leader's daughter named Rashmi Borasi and not a polling officer as being claimed.

The search results showed that a bit longer clip was posted by a Facebook page named IT and Social Media Cell Congress. The caption of the post when translated from Hindi read, "The situation in Indore's Sanwer seat: First the murder of democracy and now rigged in the counting ..! BJP has won this way in Madhya Pradesh." posted on November 10, 2020.

The same clip was also posted by Madhya Pradesh Congress on Twitter the same day, and at the end of the clip, one can hear the woman say her name is Rashmi Borasi.

इंदौर की साँवेर सीट का हाल-



पहले लोकतंत्र की हत्या और अब मतगणना में धांधली..!



मध्यप्रदेश में बीजेपी को इस तरह से जीत मिली है। pic.twitter.com/cgw7SiqdON — MP Congress (@INCMP) November 10, 2020

On searching with the name 'Rashmi Borasi' on Google, we found an article by ANI on counting being paused for an hour after Congress supporters had alleged mismanagement during the Madhya Pradesh by-polls on November 10, 2020.

It states that the counting of votes in the Madhya Pradesh by-polls was paused after the 14th round on November 10, 2020, due to the allegations of mismanagement and unfair conduct against the polling officials by the Congress, and was resumed after an hour.

The article further has a quote by Rashmi Borasi as she is identified as the Congress Sanwer's candidate Premchand Guddu's daughter. The quote is the same as in the viral clip where she makes the same allegations.

By-polls were held in Madhya Pradesh for 28 seats on November 3, 2020, along with Sanwer constituency where BJP's Tulsiram Silawat won against Premchand Guddu of the Congress which results were declared on November 10, 2020.







