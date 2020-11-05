No, Sachin Tendulkar Did Not Say This About Prophet Mohammed

A viral image claiming Sachin Tendulkar said that he has never seen anyone like Prophet Mohammed there will never be another one, is false.

BOOM found out that the quote is fake and Tendulkar has not made any such statement about Prophet Mohammed or Islam.

The post is viral with a picture caption that reads, ''I have not seen such a great man as Prophet Mohammed, nor will a great man like him will ever be born now - Sachin Tendulkar''

(Original text in Hindi:''मैंने प्रोफेट मुहम्मद जैसे शख्सियत न देखि है, और न कभी उनके जैसा महान इंसान अब जन्म लेगा। - सचिन तेंदुलकर'')

Archive of a similar post in Bangla can be seen below. The same statement in English has been shared on social media since 2018. The posts were shared on Facebook and Twitter with similar narratives.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a Google search with the keywords 'Sachin Tendulkar's quote on Prophet Mohammed' and found no such statement by the cricketer. We also did not find any news outlets reporting that covered in media about Prophet Mohammed.

We searched Sachin Tendulkar's Twitter profile with the words 'Prophet', 'Muhammad', 'Mohammed' but did not find any tweet about Prophet Mohammed.

BOOM has previously debunked false claims on the veteran cricketer which claimed Sachin Tendulkar to have asked for a ban on meat shops during the Coronavirus outbreak, or that the cricketer joining Bharatiya Janta Party in 2018.

