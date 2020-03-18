Fake Quote Claims Sachin Tendulkar Asked For Ban On Meat Shops

A fake quote calling for closure of meat shops in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak has gone viral in the name of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The viral post, accompanied with a photo of the master blaster, reads 'Coronavirus is an epidemic that has spread because of consumption of non-vegetarian food. Why then only school, colleges and malls are shut? All shops selling meat should be closed'.

BOOM checked news reports and social media handles of the cricketer but could not find any such statement given by him.

(Hindi: कोरोना वायरस एक महामारी है जो मांसाहार खाने से हुई है, तो स्कूल कालेज मोल ही बंद क्यों? तमाम मीट मांस की दुकाने बंद होनी चाहिए - सचिन तेंदुलकर)

Access the archived version of the viral quote here.













Check the archived version here.

It may be noted that the same claim, without Tendulkar's name, has been viral on social media for a while now. However, the cricketer's name has been falsely connected with the claim only recently.













Since its outbreak, there have been rumours that Coronavirus spreads due to consumption of meat. BOOM has earlier debunked similar claims.

Earlier, BOOM had got in touch with Dr G Devegowda, President, Institution of Veterinarians of Poultry Industry. Devegowda had said, "Coronavirus is not transmitted through food - be it chicken or meat. There is no scientific or medical evidence to show chicken or milk is transmitting Coronavirus." He also said those who consume meat including chicken had nothing to worry about. "Consumers need not worry about any food - be it vegetarian food or non vegetarian food."

BOOM searched the internet with different sets of keywords to find out any news report carrying Sachin Tendulkar's statement demanding closure of meat shops. We found none.

Interestingly, on his Twitter timeline, the cricketer had shared several posts raising awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak.

Through the videos, Tendulkar has put forward the importance of washing hands, avoiding social gatherings and staying indoors as much as possible. Never once did he connect Coronavirus with eating habits.

In this video tweeted on March 18, 2020, Tendulkar appeals to people not to panic. He also lists a few do's and don'ts to stay safe during the pandemic.

In another video tweeted on March 17, the master blaster talks about the importance of washing hands.

On March 6 too, the cricketer had tweeted a similar video on importance of washing ones hands to avoid Coronavirus infection.

As we hope and pray for the #CoronaVirus to be contained, the simplest action we can take to protect everyone is to wash our hands regularly and properly.



Let us also salute the efforts of all authorities working round the clock in the battle against #COVIDー19@UNICEF @WHO pic.twitter.com/MTxHV5TZI9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2020

In none of his tweets has Tendulkar mentioned anything about stopping meat consumption and its sale.

BOOM also came across several news reports mentioning the cricketer taking to social media for awareness on Coronavirus. The reports mentioned about Tendulkar taking up the World Health Organisation's 'Safe Hands Challenge' and posting a video of him washing hands for 20 seconds, spreading awareness on importance of maintaining basic hygiene. Several other sportspersons have taken up WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge'.

