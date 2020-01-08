No, JNU SFI Leader Did Not Fake His Injuries

Photos of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Soori Krishnan are being shared with false claims that he faked his injuries in Sunday's violent mob attack at the varsity. The collage of before-and-after photos of Krishnan, who is also a member of Student Federation Of India(SFI) show him first with bandages around his head and arms and later without it.

BOOM spoke to Krishnan, who dismissed the claims online and said the doctors removed the bandages after stitching his wounds.

The viral claim was shared by several members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. It soon went viral on Facebook and Twitter with fake claims that Krishnan 'faked his injuries'.

Comedy show of the left comrades



SFI leader Soori from JNU after being "brutally injured" in Delhi



Seen completely in high spirits while welcomed with garlands in Trivandrum within 24 hours.#TukdeTukdeGang #JNUHiddenTruth #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/8LqoiycnPY — Ashish Chauhan (@AshishSainram) January 7, 2020





Hey @TheAcademy, why no Oscar for SFI's Comrade Soori? pic.twitter.com/DALtl2Tgra — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) January 7, 2020





Meet #JNU #SFI leader #Soori admitted to hospital 4 'serious injuries'. From ICU, flew to Kerala, landed in Trivandrum in 24hrs. His stitches were removed & wounds were healed in 24 hrs🤔



Total Bollywood👏🤪

(*Got from social media)@amitmalviya @ABVPVoice @abvpjnu @ABVPDelhi pic.twitter.com/sEC6cnTjiV — Prabin Padhy (@prabinkp) January 7, 2020













FACT CHECK

BOOM spoke to Krishnan who shared with us his medical records and recent photos from his doctor's clinic showing his injuries.



Photos Showing Bandages

Krishnan was injured in a mob attack on JNU students on the evening of December 5. "I sustained injuries and was rushed to the health center where they bandaged my head to stop the bleeding and asked me not to move my arms," Krishnan told BOOM. "That's where the photo was clicked where I am seen walking"

He then explained that the second photo of him sitting in a wheelchair with slings in his arms are from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

"We were then taken to the AIIMS trauma center where they stitched my wounds and put slings around my arms to restrict movement. One can see in the picture that i have a bandage covering a part of my scalp - this is where the stitches are".

Photo Without Bandages



When asked where the third photo was clicked, where Krishnan is seen in a red shirt and no bandages.



"I reached Thiruvananthapuram airport on the evening of January 6 where members of DYFI and SFI greeted me. Many media persons and my family were also there. The third photo is from there."

He added that after sometime the bandage around his head was removed to let the stitches heal. "I was told that they don't keep bandages once stitches are done. Lack of bandages doesn't mean there are no injuries."

Following the fake posts, Krishnan recorded a video debunking the claims. He shared the same with BOOM. "I don't have a fracture in my hand but there is extreme swelling in my shoulder and injuries on my arm. It is difficult to move my arm and the same is seen in the video."

Krishnan shared with us a copy of his outpatient report from AIIMS where he was treated for his injuries.The report mentions 'swelling and tenderness on both forearms' and lacerations (deep cuts) on head.



See medical report below:







