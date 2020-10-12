Morphed Photo Showing Police Protest Against Lathi-Charging Revived

A photograph showing police personnel sit in protest holding a poster saying 'we cannot lathi charge innocent people', is photoshopped and fake. BOOM debunked the same fake image in December 2019 when it was spread in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The photoshopped image was also tweeted by Digvijay Singh 'Dev' - State President Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS).

The fake image is being shared with a Hindi caption which translates to, 'the police does not lathi charge, the government gets it done.'



(Translated from Hindi - पुलिस लाठी चार्ज करती नही सरकार करबाती हैं )

FACT CHECK



﻿A reverse image search of the image shows the original photo is from November 5, 2019 when police personnel marched to the Delhi police headquarters at ITO as a mark of protest over their leaderships handling of incidents of policemen being assaulted during clashes with lawyers.

On November 2, 2019, a major clash broke out inside the Tis Hazari court premises between Delhi Police and lawyers, allegedly over a spat over parking. Both police officers and lawyers sustained serious injuries and several vehicles were damaged in clashes that shocked the entire country.

The original photo is a Press Trust Of India photo and has been used in an article by Scroll and other news websites. The signs on the original photo say, 'we want justice' and posters in Hindi that translate to 'who will listen? who do we complain to?' and 'today it's the police, tomorrow?'.





