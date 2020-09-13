Kangana-BMC Row: Tweet Claiming Amitabh Bachchan Supported BMC Is Fake

A screenshot which purports to show a tweet by film star Amitabh Bachchan justifying the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut's office by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on September 9, 2020 is fake. The doctored tweet in Hindi translates to 'If Kangana Ranaut's office was constructed illegally then #BMC had all the rights to demolish it'.

BOOM found that while the viral screenshot resembles the actual Twitter handle of Bachchan @SrBachchan, there were differences between the viral tweet and other tweets from the actor's timeline.

The tweet is dated September 9, 2020, the same day when a portion of Ranaut's office in Pali Hill, Mumbai, was demolished by BMC officials over alleged structural violations.

Also read: 2019 Mirage Jet Crash Photos Viral As Rafale Crash During Training

A Facebook post shares the screenshot with a Hindi caption which translates to 'Friends, a word or two for megastar Amitabh Bachchan's tweet. In my opinion, he is a coward'.

(Hindi: मित्रों दो शब्द सदी की महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन जी की ट्वीट के लिए | मेरे नजर में डरपोक है )

An archive of the post is available here.

Click here to access the archive of the post.

The screenshot is also viral on Twitter with similar claims.

A Twitter post shares the screenshot with a Hindi caption which translates to 'Friends, a word or two for megastar Amitabh Bachchan's tweet. In my opinion, he is a coward. In future, BMC will demolish illegal constructions of yours too. And after recovering from COVID-19, you didn't go to the Ajmer tomb to offer a chaddar, badge number 786'.

An archive of the post is available here.



मित्रों दो शब्द सदी की महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन(नाचैया) जी की ट्वीट के लिए

मेरे नजर में डरपोक है

भविष्य में Bmc तुम्हारे भी अवैध निर्माणों को तोड़ेगी।

अरे कारोना से ठीक होने के बाद अजमेर मजार पर चादर चड़ाने नहीं गये बिल्ला नम्बर 786

😡😡 pic.twitter.com/jbH3oU6x9v — SSNiranjan Ji टीम RHEM राष्ट्रीय हिन्दू एकता मंच (@SSNiranjan2) September 11, 2020

Archives of similar tweets are available here.

BOOM also received the screenshot on its helpline for verification.







Also read: 2019 Clip Of Maharashtra Cop Viral As Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Dancing

Fact Check



BOOM found that the fake tweet is dated September 9, 2020 and time-stamped at 11:25 am.

An advanced search on Twitter to find tweets by Bachchan on this date and time did not yield results.

Bachchan had on September 9 tweeted twice, once at 1.22 AM and again at 12.23 PM.

T 3653 - आदर आदाब अभिनंदन आभार ... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C1SqCYiezY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 8, 2020





T 3654 - *अयोग्यः पुरुषः नास्ति*

*योजकस्तत्र दुर्लभः।।*



अर्थात्-कोई भी पुरुष अयोग्य नहीं होता, पर उसे योग्य काम में जोड़ने वाले पुरुष ही दुर्लभ हैं।

सुप्रभातम् श्रीमन्🌷

आदर और सम्मान सहित,

सादर प्रणाम 🌻🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 9, 2020

Moreover, the fake tweet has some discrepancies when compared to a tweet from Bachchan's handle.

Below, we have compared an original tweet by the actor with the viral tweet.







The Twitter symbol on the upper right-hand side is not visible in an actual tweet whether you open it through your phone app or through a web application.

Another major difference between the fake tweet and original tweets of the actor is the absence of the prefix T. Bachchan is known for numbering all his tweets with a prefix T. The fake tweet has no such prefix.

Also, an advance search on Twitter does not show any deleted tweet from the actor's timeline which is in support of the BMC.

Also read: 2019 Clip Of Maharashtra Cop Viral As Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Dancing

The story has been updated on September 13, 2020 as BOOM found that the time stamp for Twitter varies from one device to another

