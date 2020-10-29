Image of Yemeni Homeless Man Falsely Shared As From Gujarat

An image of a homeless Yemeni man's dead body surrounded by stray dogs is being falsely shared as that from Gujarat. According to Yemeni news sites and social media users, the homeless man, identified as Ismael Hadi, was found dead in the city of Ibb in Yemen on October 20.

Social media users are sharing the image with the claim that the man's name is Pappu Shukla and that he was found dead in Gujarat. The posts claim that Shukla, a homeless man, took care of and fed stray dogs for many years. When he died, the dogs refused to leave his dead body.

The image is viral with the caption: This is a dead body of Mr. Pappu Shukla ji, a homeless man from Gujarat State (India) who took care of abandoned dogs for many years. He died yesterday and his beloved dogs surrounded and protected his body, refusing to leave his side.. May Pappu Shukla ji Rest In Peace.

This is a dead body of Mr. Pappu Shukla ji, a homeless man from Gujarat State (India) who took care of abandoned dogs for many years. He died yesterday and his beloved dogs surrounded and protected his body, refusing to leave his side.. May Pappu Shukla ji Rest In Peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/uUOghaURy9 — ICEMAN (@iceman93fk) October 26, 2020

This is a dead body of Mr. Pappu Shukla ji, a homeless man from Gujarat State (India) who took care of abandoned dogs for many years. He died yesterday and his beloved dogs surrounded and protected his body, refusing to leave his side.. May Pappu Shukla ji Rest In Peace 😢 pic.twitter.com/QGLjQjAMNn — Kavish (@azizkavish) October 26, 2020

Fact Check

Twitter users responded to this tweet with an October 20 tweet from Yemeni academic Nadwa Dawsari who stated that the man was Ismael Hadi from Ibb, Yemen.

Ismael Hadi, a homeless man from Ibb #Yemen, fed stray dogs. This morning people found him dead with his dogs refusing to leave his side. 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/symVBZ1yHj — Nadwa Dawsari (@Ndawsari) October 20, 2020

BOOM also ran a reverse image search and found multiple Arabic websites reporting Ismael Hadi's death. The Arabic website Al Jazeera Mubasher reported Hadi's death on October 20.

حزينة ومفجوعة على فراق الرجل الذي رعاها، كلاب لا ترضى مفارقة صاحبها المتوفى، جذبت انتباه المارة في محافظة إب اليمنية 💔إسماعيل هادي.. رجل يمني فقير، يبيت في الشارع لكنه كان يطعم هذه الكلاب ويعتني بها، منظر محزن تحسر عليه رواد التواصل الاجتماعي 😢 pic.twitter.com/dfaanDkkNs — AJ+ عربي (@ajplusarabi) October 21, 2020

Hadi's story has also been widely shared by Arabic social media users.



